Scientology Will Launch TV Network

It has tax-exempt status. It got a Super Bowl commercial spot. Now, it’s getting a TV network.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Church of Scientology, founded by the now-deceased L. Ron Hubbard and headed by David Miscavige, will be launching “a channel on DirectTV and platforms Apple TV and Roku on Monday.”

On the Apple’s app store, “Scientology TV” is already available for download from The Church of Scientology International. “Running the app reveals a placeholder announcement that content will officially launch at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. P.T,” reports THR. “There’s also a newly launched Twitter account, with first updates coming early Sunday morning, pointing to a website that doesn’t yet appear to be up and running.”

Though the Church of Scientology has issued no comment on the network, a DirecTV spokesperson has confirmed the channel’s launch. – READ MORE

