Scientists say they’ve identified mutated COVID-19 strain — and issue a dire warning about new contagion

Scientists say they have discovered what they believe is a mutated strain of COVID-19 — and are now warning that this new strain could be way more contagious than plain old coronavirus.

According to a Tuesday report in the Los Angeles Times, researchers say that a new “mutant” strain of coronavirus has emerged.

The study, led by scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, reveals that the new strain is more contagious than versions that spread in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to being more contagious, the new strain could reportedly make people more vulnerable to a second infection after a “first bout with the disease.”

The study was published on Thursday in BioRxiv and has yet to be peer-reviewed, but researchers said they felt an “urgent need for an early warning” to advise people of the potential danger of the new strain.

The outlet reported, “Wherever the new strain appeared, it quickly infected far more people than the earlier strains that came out of Wuhan, China, and within weeks, it was the only strain that was more prevalent in some nations. … The new strain’s dominance over its predecessors demonstrates that it is more infectious.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --