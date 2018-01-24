Scientists: Cleaning Up Air Pollution May Cause MORE Global Warming

You just can’t win when it comes to that permanently imminent threat of cataclysmic global warming. A group of scientists has produced yet another alarming report that appears to throw a wrench into plans to save the planet: NOT polluting may make the soon-to-be-sweltering climate even more sweltering. Well, sort of.

The new study is featured by Scientific American, which informs us that “cleaning up air pollution may strengthen global warming.” While that might sound like it directly contradicts current climate change premises, the study’s authors maintain that some air pollutants, particularly aerosol emissions, are actually helping to keep the temperatures down by as much as 1.1 degree Celsius.

“That means efforts worldwide to clean up the air may cause an increase in warming, as well as other climate effects, as this pollution disappears,” Scientific American concludes. If the pollutants really are masking the real warming by the 0.5 to 1.1 degree Celsius the study estimates, then the planet is already in “dangerous territory.”

The report notes that the production of aerosols is linked to many activities that produce C02 emissions; however, there’s not a one-to-one correspondence between the two. – READ MORE

Twenty-six states and state agencies signed onto a letter asking the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to repeal former President Barack Obama’s global warming regulation for power plants.

The coalition, led by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, filed comments in support of the EPA repealing the Clean Power Plan (CPP) on the grounds it’s an “unlawful” federal power grab and violates the Clean Air Act.

“The Power Plan’s binding emission limits require States to shift electricity generation from coal-fired plants to natural gas-fired plants and renewable sources,” Morrisey’s coalition wrote in comments submitted to the EPA Wednesday.

“This federally imposed policy interferes with the States’ authority to manage the mix of energy generation within their own borders,” the states wrote.

The EPA proposed repealing the CPP in October, striking a major blow to Obama’s global warming legacy. The EPA finalized the CPP in 2015, which aimed to cut carbon dioxide emissions from power plants 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. – READ MORE

This Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the NAACP wants man-made global warming to be seen as a civil rights issue, arguing King’s vision of a society free of racial injustice can’t be achieved without addressing warming.

“We see climate change as a civil rights issue,” Jacqueline Patterson, head of the NAACP’s environmental and climate justice program, said in an online radio spotfor the Yale Center for Environmental Connection.

Environmental activists have been increasingly framing global warming as a matter of “environmental justice,” since “minority and low-income populations are disproportionately affected by global warming,” Patterson told Yale’s online radio Climate Connections.

Traditionally, such concerns focused on traditional pollutants from factories or vehicles, but the NAACP is expanding it to carbon dioxide, which scientists blame for warming the Earth in recent decades. – READ MORE