Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Peter Schweizer, author of “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends,” discussed questionable dealings involving Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, and foreign money.

Schweizer told host Laura Ingraham it is “crystal clear” that China was “buying off” Joe Biden, a potential 2020 presidential candidate, through his son. – READ MORE