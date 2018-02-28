Schwarzenegger, Kasich join forces with new California group that wants to change the state GOP

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) and Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) will lead the push to reform the California Republican Party at next month’s New Way California event, the Daily Republic reported.

In January, state GOP Assemblyman Chad Mayes formed New Way California, a group aimed at softening the party’s image in a state dominated by Democratic voters.

Schwarzenegger and Kasich will give speeches and participate in panels at the New Way Summit on March 21 in Los Angeles.

“They will be focused on reminding the Republican Party we need them to be successful, but in order to be successful, they need to choose policies and messaging that helps them grow rather than continue to shrink,” Schwarzenegger’s spokesman Daniel Ketchell said.

New Way California touts itself as being a bipartisan group that doesn’t say “no” or oppose proposals for partisan reasons only, according to its governance principles. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *