Schumer’s Dark Money Group Increased Election Spending by 825% in 2020 Cycle

A dark money group aligned with Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) ramped up its anonymous election cash by 825 percent in the 2020 cycle, filings show.

Majority Forward, a nonprofit with ties to Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC, pushed $57.4 million into super PACs that helped Democrats regain the majority in Congress’s upper chamber. The vast sum far eclipses the $6.2 million it funneled into election activity in the 2016 and 2018 cycles combined. The nonprofit does not disclose its donors, making it difficult to identify who provided the funding to back Schumer’s efforts.

Majority Forward’s election cash spike was made possible by a record-breaking fundraising haul from mid-2018 to mid-2019, when the group received $76 million in anonymous donations. That same year, it passed tens of millions to other left-wing nonprofits for its primary purpose of bankrolling voter engagement. Its largest donation was $14.8 million to America Votes, which later found itself under investigation in Georgia for allegedly sending ballot applications to non-residents.

As Majority Forward propped up outside voter efforts, a large chunk of its election-related cash—$47.8 million—went to Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC, according to FEC filings. Both groups are led by J.B. Poersch, a Schumer ally, and share personnel and office space. The nonprofit passed millions more to the North Star super PAC, which opposed Sen. Dan Sullivan (R., Alaska), and the Lincoln Project, whose cofounder recently left the group for having “inappropriate” sexual conversations with young men. – READ MORE

