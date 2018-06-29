Politics
Schumer unveils bill to decriminalize marijuana
]Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has introduced legislation to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.
The Marijuana Freedom and Opportunity Act removes marijuana from the list of scheduled substances under the 1970 Controlled Substances Act, allowing states to decide how to handle marijuana possession, according to a statement from Schumer’s office.
“The time to decriminalize marijuana is now,” Schumer said.
The bill, introduced Wednesday, would preserve the federal government’s ability to prevent trafficking from states where it would be legal to states where it is not, the statement said. – READ MORE
