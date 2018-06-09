Schumer: Trump ‘turning our foreign policy into an international joke’

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) blasted President Trump‘s suggestion that Russia should be allowed to rejoin the Group of Seven, saying his foreign policy is becoming a “joke” and “erratic.”

“President Trump is turning our foreign policy into an international joke, doing lasting damage to our country, without any rhyme or reason,” Schumer said in a statement.

The Senate Democratic leader added in a separate tweet that allowing Russia to rejoin the group of major industrial powers would reward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Readmitting Russia to the G-7 would reward Vladimir Putin for actions the U.S. and its allies have condemned, and would clearly be contrary to America’s interests. The president’s foreign policy decision making seems to become more erratic every day,” Schumer tweeted. – READ MORE

