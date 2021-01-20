Schumer: Trump Should Not Be Eligible To Run for Office ‘Ever Again’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) says President Donald Trump should be disqualified from ever running for office again due to what he sees as the president’s role in inciting the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“After what he has done, the consequences of which we were all witness to, Donald Trump should not be eligible to run for office ever again,” Schumer said during a speech on Tuesday.

He continued, “All of us want to put this awful chapter in our nation’s history behind us. But healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability, not sweeping such a severe charge, such awful actions under the rug.”

"So let me be clear, there will be an impeachment trial in the United States Senate. There will be a vote on convicting the president for high crimes and misdemeanors. And if the president is convicted, there will be a vote on barring him from running again," he added.