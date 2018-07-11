Schumer: Trump picked Kavanaugh because he’s worried about Mueller probe

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Tuesday that President Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court because he’s “worried” about special counsel Robert Mueller‘s probe into the 2016 election.

“Why did the president stick with Kavanaugh? Because he’s worried that Mr. Mueller will go to the court and ask that the president be subpoenaed. … And President Trump knows that Kavanaugh will be a barrier to preventing that investigation from going there,” Schumer said during a rally with Senate Democrats outside the Supreme Court.

Schumer added that “it’s no wonder” Trump picked Kavanaugh, because “his views on this issue are more extreme than just about anyone else on that list.”– READ MORE

Who Trump picked mattered so little to the Left that they literally started without him. Long before Trump strode into the White House East Room on Monday night to name Appeals Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee, the Women’s March put out this release: “In response to Donald Trump’s nomination of XX to the Supreme Court of the United States, the Women’s March released the following statement … ” That’s right: They just put a couple of Xs in there as placeholders.

At noon on Monday — nine hours before Trump’s announcement — Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) put out a statement announcing he would oppose the nomination. No, Casey would not carefully weigh the selection, as voters had elected him to do. He wouldn’t hear Kavanaugh out, ask probing questions, then make a considered judgment. Quoting Lincoln, Casey said he “was not elected to genuflect to the hard Right, who are funded by corporate America.” Ah, corporate America, that evil entity that employs 90% of Americans. What scum.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, charged with helping the party win back the Senate, joined the fray. “Kavanaugh is a far-right conservative who is known to be hostile to women’s rights and prioritizes corporations over people,” the group said in an email.

And the DSCC wanted one thing: Money. “Chip in $1 to help elect Senate Democrats,” said the email.

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, wanted a bit more.

“Chip in $3 to help Democrats regain a majority in the Senate this November. The only way it will be possible is if we work together — starting right now,” he wrote. “You better believe that with Brett Kavanaugh on the bench, Roe v. Wade, affordable health care, labor unions, and civil rights will all be on the chopping block,” he said. – READ MORE

