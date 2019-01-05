Schumer: ‘Trump is a terrible negotiator’

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer begged Republicans Friday to break with President Trump and vote to reopen the government without new border wall money, saying the president doesn’t know how to negotiate.

The shot came just minutes before Democratic leaders were to be at the White House to meet with Mr. Trump — and it was a cut at the president’s own self-image as a masterful deal-maker.

“President Trump is a terrible negotiator,” Mr. Schumer said.

The government shutdown reached two weeks Friday, and there’s little sign it will end soon. – READ MORE