Schumer to Propose Bill to Block Trump From Printing His Name on Stimulus Checks

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is proposing a bill that would stop President Donald Trump from putting his name on stimulus checks.

The bill that will be introduced is called the “No PR Act,” according to Politico. Schumer is hoping to block federal funds from being used to promote and print the president or Vice President Mike Pence’s names or signatures on all additional stimulus checks.

Schumer released a statement about the act explaining its purpose. With the general election just months away, the New York Democrat argues that the signatures are a form of “exploitation of taxpayer money for promotional material that only benefits his re-election campaign.”

“President Trump, unfortunately, appears to see the pandemic as just another opportunity to promote his own political interests,” Schumer said in a statement. “The No PR Act puts an end to the president’s exploitation of taxpayer money for promotional material that only benefits his re-election campaign.” – READ MORE

