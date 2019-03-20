Schumer to introduce bill naming Senate office building after McCain amid Trump uproar

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday that he will introduce a resolution to rename the Russell Senate Office building after Sen. John McCain amid a growing backlash against President Trump‘s recent comments about the late Arizona Republican.

“I look forward to soon re-introducing my legislation re-naming the Russell Senate Building after American hero, Senator John McCain,” Schumer said in a tweet on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Schumer didn’t immediately respond to questions about a timeline for the resolution or what Republican would be co-sponsoring it.

Schumer's announcement comes as Trump has revived his long-running criticism of McCain, who he has repeatedly lashed out for being captured during the Vietnam War and for voting against the GOP ObamaCare repeal and replace bill.