Schumer: ‘There’s Too Much Political Correctness’ in the Country, But It’s Not Top Issue (VIDEO)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in an interview Friday morning that he believes there is “too much political correctness” in the country.

During a wide-ranging discussion about the upcoming midterm elections, MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki asked about President Trump’s rejection of “PC culture” and how that resonates with many independent voters.

“Is there too much political correctness in this country?” he asked on “Morning Joe.”

“I think there is too much political correctness in this country, but I think health care is far and away the dominant issue. There is a lot of political correctness on both sides all the time. It’s not the biggest issue, not even close. The biggest issue is healthcare,” Schumer answered. – READ MORE