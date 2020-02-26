Schumer: The White House Is ‘Caught Flat-Footed’ With No Plan to Deal With the Coronavirus (VIDEO)

During a speech on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) argued that the White House does not have a plan to deal with the coronavirus, which has already spread to the United States. Schumer noted that there are 53 confirmed cases in the U.S.

The Democratic leader said, “The Trump administration has been caught flat-footed.”

President Trump and his administration have no plan to deal with the coronavirus. NO. PLAN. And seemingly no urgency to develop one. pic.twitter.com/nQFMpMfW06 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 25, 2020

“The administration has no plan to deal with the coronavirus. No plan. And seemingly, no urgency to develop one. Even now, after the virus has already become a worldwide health crisis, with rapidly growing economic risk, the Trump administration is scrambling to respond. We have a crisis and the Trump administration is trying to build an airplane while already in mid-flight.”

Later, he noted that “even as we began to hear about the coronavirus in China, the administration sent us a budget that proposed cutting the CDC budget by 16% — the CDC, the agency on the front lines.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --