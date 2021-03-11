Schumer Spokesman Celebrates: $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Plan Erases NY Budget Deficit

According to the spokesman for New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that the U.S. Senate passed on Saturday stipulates enough funds for the state of New York that the state’s projected budget deficit will be erased.

Schumer spokesman Angelo Roefaro tweeted of the “American Rescue Plan,” “Ok. Thanks to @SenSchumer NYS budget deficit for this year is…..Zero, nada, niete, zilch (NY terms).”

“The American Rescue Plan provides state government coffers with $12.6 billion in unrestricted aid, a measure championed by Schumer, the New York senior senator,” The New York Post reported. “Asked if the geyser of pandemic relief eliminates the needs for tax hikes or spending cuts, Roefaro told The Post, ‘the statement speaks for itself. … How NY decides its budgetary policy is a matter for the state legislature and the administration. Our job was to deliver resources to help NY confront and overcome Covid and its impacts, including the fiscal impact. And we did that fully and completely.’” – READ MORE

