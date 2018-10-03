Schumer Slams Kavanaugh’s Emotional Testimony: ‘Better Suited for Fox News’ Than the Supreme Court (VIDEO)

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh made headlines last week with his emotional response to allegations of sexual assault. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wasn’t impressed.

Sen. Chuck Schumer: "Judge Kavanaugh's testimony was better suited for Fox News than a confirmation hearing for the august United States Supreme Court." https://t.co/iGKabLsePF pic.twitter.com/P71ol9k7gN — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2018

Schumer responded to Kavanaugh’s testimony from the Senate floor on Tuesday, arguing that it wasn’t fit for the highest court in the land.

“He portrayed those as revenge on behalf of the Clinton,” Schumer said, citing one of the most controversial lines from Kavanaugh’s statement.– READ MORE

Sen. Bob Corker, a Tennesee Republican who at times has been at odds with President Trump, told Hill.TV on Tuesday evening that he is confident Senate Republicans will have enough votes to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by “no later than Saturday.”

Corker also accused Democrats of having “overplayed their hand” in leveling accusations of sexual misconduct and assault by several women and demanding an FBI investigation

“Cloture may be filed tomorrow … it feels to me like the FBI reports could come in as early as tomorrow, maybe Thursday … my guess is we’re going to vote no later than Saturday,” Corker said in an interview. He said he made that assessment after some “very heartfelt conversations” with his GOP colleagues. – READ MORE

The Chief Counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mike Davis, slammed Michael Avenatti on Tuesday in an email responding to whining from the so-called porn star lawyer.

“Stop playing games,” Avenatti wrote in an email to Davis. “If you are the Chief Counsel, then you need to do your job. Please respond to our requests.”

Davis responded by dismissing the allegations made by Avenatti’s client, Julie Swetnick, who has been increasingly discredited since coming forward and accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of being involved in a gang-rape ring while he was in high school.

👀 Grassley’s chief counsel just towel snapped Avanatti. pic.twitter.com/pVuOAcL96b — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 2, 2018

“We have already reviewed your client’s allegations,” Davis wrote back. “We focus on credible allegations. Please stop emailing me.” – READ MORE