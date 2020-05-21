Schumer Scolds Senate Republicans for Launching ‘Fishing Expeditions’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Senate Republicans are turning their focus to a series of new investigations into “all things related” to the Russia investigation.

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) blasted his colleagues for holding “fishing expeditions” instead of focusing on addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were sent here to do the nation’s business, at the moment that means helping our constituents through a time of immense challenge and large hardship,” Schumer said during a floor speech on Tuesday.

He continued, “But Senate Republicans are using their committees to hold fishing expeditions dictated by the president’s Twitter feed.” – READ MORE

