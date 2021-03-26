Schumer Says There Is An ‘Unrelenting Epidemic Of Gun Violence’ In U.S.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke on the floor of the Senate, saying that the Senate will address the issue of the “epidemic of gun violence” in America.

Referencing the shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people last week, as well as the shooting in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday that claimed the lives of 10 people, Schumer said: “We cannot seem to finish grieving one tragedy before another takes place. It is a reminder that we must confront a devastating truth in the United States: an unrelenting epidemic of gun violence steals innocent lives with alarming regularity.”

Schumer continued, “Even amidst the pandemic, gun violence has not receded. In fact, confoundingly, it is has grown even worse. 2020 was one of the deadliest years for gun violence in two decades, a reminder that most gun violence doesn’t even make headlines, but nonetheless causes immeasurable devastation to communities from one end of our country to the other. So we have a lot of work to do.”

He added, “I have already committed to bringing universal background checks legislation to the floor of the Senate. There is a hearing today in the Senate Judiciary Committee, under Chairman Durbin’s leadership, to examine several common-sense proposals to reduce gun violence.” – READ MORE

