Schumer Says Impeachment Trial Is Necessary To Bring Healing

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is necessary to bring healing, The Hill tweeted Monday.

“Everyone wants to put this awful chapter in American history behind us. But sweeping it under the rug will not bring healing. The only way to bring healing is to actually have real accountability, which this trial affords,” Schumer said in a video The Hill tweeted.

Sen. Chuck Schumer: “The only way to bring healing is to actually have real accountability.” pic.twitter.com/9M2hPfCAC2 — The Hill (@thehill) January 25, 2021

“And so we will move forward with the trial. It will be fair, but it will move at a relatively fast pace,” Schumer said.

Schumer announced Friday during a floor speech that Trump’s trial would begin the week of Feb. 8. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that Trump’s impeachment article “will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, January 25.,” according to a press release.

The House voted 232-197 on Jan. 13 to impeach Trump again, charging him with a single article of “incitement of insurrection.” Ten Republicans also voted in favor of impeaching the former president.

Rioters breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6 after a march turned into a deadly riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results.

Democratic Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California headed the impeachment effort. Pelosi identified nine Democrats, Cicilline, Lieu and Raskin included, as impeachment managers for Trump’s trial, according to The New York Times.