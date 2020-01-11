Schumer Says ‘I Can Understand’ Why McConnell Is ‘so Frustrated’ Pelosi Has Not Sent Impeachment Articles (VIDEO)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y) says he thinks his Republicans colleagues are growing tired of waiting for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to transmit the articles of impeachment because the calls to immediately dismiss the impeachment charges against President Donald Trump have subsided.

Sen. Chuck Schumer: “I can understand why Leader McConnell is so frustrated…” pic.twitter.com/4t2BCht6Q6 — The Hill (@thehill) January 9, 2020

Speaking on the Senate floor on Thursday, Schumer said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he can understand why McConnell is “frustrated” with the delay.

"And I can understand why Leader McConnell is so frustrated. If the speaker had sent the articles of impeachment over the Senate immediately after they passed, Senate Republicans could have moved to immediately dismiss the articles — there was a lot of talk about that awhile ago."