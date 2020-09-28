Schumer Says He Will Not Meet With Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee During Her Confirmation Process (VIDEO)

Senate Democrats are doubling down on their opposition to President Donald Trump’s push to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court before the Nov. 3 election.

“No, because I believe first, that the whole process has been illegitimate,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said when asked by a reporter if he would meet with Trump’s nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, ahead of her confirmation hearings.

He added, “And second, because she’s already stated that she is for overturning the (Affordable Care Act). I will not meet with her.” – READ MORE

