Schumer: ‘Nasty’ Trump Insulted Pelosi — Called Her a ‘Third-Rate Politician’ (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, during a press conference outside the White House, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) accused President Donald Trump of insulting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a meeting with congressional leaders.

Schumer said, “The President had no plan, no real plan for containing ISIS other than relying on the Syrians and the Turks. Then why did we spend a decade, billions of dollars, and lost lives in trying to curtail ISIS if on a phone call, on a whim, the President is going to undo all of that and turn this over to the Turks and the Syrians? I would also say one other thing. He was insulting, particularly to the Speaker.” – READ MORE