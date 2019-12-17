Schumer: Hunter Biden Would Be a ‘Distraction’ in Impeachment Trial

Appearing Monday on CNN’s New Day, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) claimed it would be a “distraction” if Hunter Biden testified as part of a Senate impeachment trial.

The New York Democrat’s remark came after he sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to request the testimonies of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security advisor John Bolton, senior acting White House chief of Staff adviser Robert Blair, and Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffey. – READ MORE

