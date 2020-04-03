Schumer Huffs Of Trump’s Scathing Letter: ‘I’m Just Appalled’

On Thursday night, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reacted to the scathing letter President Trump sent him on Thursday, clutching his pearls and huffing, “I’m just appalled.”

Schumer stated, “And so about two weeks ago, I called the president and said, ‘Why don’t you invoke the Defense Production Act?’ That’s an act on the books from the Truman administration and it says that the military can commandeer both manufacturing and distribution when there’s a national emergency or a war. The president said he’d do it and then three hours later he said no.”

Schumer continued, “And now, he hasn’t done it, and we sort of have this patchwork, where governors and mayors, my governor, my mayor, they’re doing good jobs, but they’re going around looking for ventilators, looking for masks. It’s uncoordinated and it’s a patchwork.”

Then Schumer referenced the letter he had written to Trump earlier on Thursday that prompted Trump’s withering response.

So this morning I sent the president a letter and said, “Why don’t you invoke the Defense Production Act and put in place a military person? Somebody who knows command and control, someone who knows logistics, someone who knows quarter-mastering, to not only commandeer factories and supply chains to make the stuff that we need, desperately need, but also to distribute it in the places that are most needed so not the 50 governors will be hunting and pecking.” – READ MORE

