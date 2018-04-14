Schumer Got Massive Payout from Facebook While Defending It from Trump

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York has blasted Trump and Republicans for supposedly knocking the tech industry over liberal bias.

“The people who most want to undo tech is the hard right,” the Senate minority leader said in an interview with Recode in March. “Donald Trump and the hard right … watch Fox News, which is totally biased.”

“We Democrats represent average folks,” Schumer said. “Tech gives us the advantage. We don’t have a Fox News. We don’t have Rush Limbaugh who gets 20 million people a day. It’s our antidote. I am sympathetic.”

Records show Schumer received more than $85,718 from employees at Google and/or its parent company, Alphabet.

He also received $38,900 in 2016 from Facebook and its employees, according to an April 3 report from the New York Post.

The senator has received a total of more than $150,000 from Google and Facebook since 2010, according to an analysis TheDCNF conducted of data on the Federal Election Commission website.

His youngest daughter, Alison, works for Facebook as the company’s privacy and policy marketing manager, according to her LinkedIn profile. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1