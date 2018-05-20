Schumer: GOP efforts to identify FBI informant ‘close to crossing a legal line’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Saturday said Republican lawmakers’ efforts to uncover the identity of an FBI informant in order to obstruct special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation comes close to “crossing a legal line.”

Schumer was tweeting his support of a statement from the Senate Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat, Mark Warner (Va.), who warned Republican lawmakers against exposing the identity of the informant who gave investigators information about possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

.@MarkWarner’s statement here is on the money and a severe warning to right wing Republican Congressmen who are trying to obstruct Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation and could be coming close to crossing a legal line. https://t.co/uEK0GoXtKJ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 19, 2018

Schumer and Warner’s comments come after a report from the Washington Post alleged President Trump had begun a campaign to expose the role of the informant. – READ MORE

