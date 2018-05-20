True Pundit

Schumer: GOP efforts to identify FBI informant ‘close to crossing a legal line’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Saturday said Republican lawmakers’ efforts to uncover the identity of an FBI informant in order to obstruct special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation comes close to “crossing a legal line.”

Schumer was tweeting his support of a statement from the Senate Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat, Mark Warner (Va.), who warned Republican lawmakers against exposing the identity of the informant who gave investigators information about possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Schumer and Warner’s comments come after a report from the Washington Post alleged President Trump had begun a campaign to expose the role of the informant. – READ MORE

