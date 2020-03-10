Schumer gets bad news as GOP moves forward with historic censure for Supreme Court threat

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is still in hot water for threatening comments he made about two conservative Supreme Court justices, and he may yet face consequences from his fellow members of Congress.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) continues to call for Schumer to be censored for threatening Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh last week at an abortion rally. Hawley has introduced a resolution to the Senate, calling for Schumer to be censured, and over a dozen Republican congressmen signed a letter of support for this on Monday.

Hawley’s resolution described Schumer’s comments as “an attempt to unduly influence the judicial decisions of the Supreme Court of the United States and to undermine the vision of the founders of the United States of the ‘complete independence of the courts of justice,” according to Fox News.

“Of course Schumer’s attacks were ‘inappropriate’ and ‘wrong’! He should be CENSURED,” Hawley tweeted Friday. He posted this alongside a video in which CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin stated that Schumer’s remarks sounded “like a physical threat.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --