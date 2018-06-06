Schumer Frets: Trump 1 Step Away from ‘Virtual Monarchy’ (VIDEO)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took a shot at President Donald Trump on Monday over his claim that he has the power to pardon himself, arguing that doing so would be akin to treating the United States as a “monarchy.”

“If a president can pardon himself, it’s virtually a monarchy, at least as far as the president is concerned. If the presidents had the power to pardon themselves, we’d no longer be a democracy,” Schumer said from the Senate floor on Monday.

“As the Department of Justice legal counsel wrote four days before Nixon resigned, ‘Under the fundamental rule that no one may be a judge in his own case, the president cannot pardon himself,’” he added.

Schumer continued his rant on the Senate floor on Tuesday, calling the president’s statement “dead wrong.”

“Despite what the president and his allies may feel about his authority or his absolution from legal repercussions, the Constitution and the founding principles of our country tell us he’s dead wrong,” he said. “Mr. President, President Trump — we are not a monarchy. You are not a king. We are a constitutional democracy, so act like it.” – READ MORE

