Schumer Disavows O’Rourke’s Gun Control Plan, Says He Doesn’t Know Any Democrat Who ‘Agrees’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) disavowed former Rep. Beto O’Rourke‘s (D-Texas) gun control proposal, saying that he cannot think of “any other Democrat” that supports it.

In his candidacy as one of the 20 Democrats running in the party’s 2020 presidential primary election, O’Rourke has backed the idea of a mandatory assault weapon buyback program that many critics have blasted as amounting to gun confiscation.

While speaking to reporters on a conference call Wednesday, Schumer railed against the Texas Democrat’s plan, proclaiming that he cannot think of another member of his party that “agrees” with O’Rourke on his plan.

"I don't know of any other Democrat who agrees with Beto O'Rourke, but it's no excuse not to go forward," said the New York Democrat.