Schumer demands public hearing on what Trump ‘might have committed’ to Putin

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is demanding Republicans convene a public hearing on any deal made between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at their recent summit in Helsinki.

“Our Republican colleagues need to join us in demanding testimony from the president’s national security team that was in Helsinki and we need to do that immediately … to assess what President Trump might have committed to President Putin in secret,” Schumer said Tuesday on the Senate floor.

“You can’t assume anything — but that as weak as he was in public before President Putin, he was even worse in private,” Schumer added of Trump. “Why else did he not want anyone else in the room?”

A spokesman for Schumer later said the senator wants Republicans to convene a public hearing and not a closed-door briefing, which typically involves all senators. – READ MORE

