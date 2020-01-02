Schumer Calls New Report A ‘Game Changer,’ Demands Witnesses At Impeachment Trial

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer is demanding that Democrats be allowed to subpoena witnesses at the impeachment trial of President Trump, citing a new report from The New York Times.

Schumer said the Times report shows that top Trump administration officials have “direct knowledge” of Trump’s decision to withhold nearly $400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine.

“Last night The New York Times published a new story detailing the machinations President Trump and his aides took to withhold military aid from Ukraine,” the New York Democrat said in a press conference on Monday.

“This new story shows all four witnesses we Senate Democrats have requested — Mick Mulvaney, John Bolton, Michael Duffey, and Robert Blair — were intimately involved and had direct knowledge of President Trump’s decision to cut off aid in order to benefit himself.”

"Simply put: in our fight to have key documents and witnesses in a Senate impeachment trial, these new revelations are a game changer," he said. "This new reporting shows that there were serious concerns raised by Trump administration officials about the propriety and legality of what the President was doing."