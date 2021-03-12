Schumer: Biden ‘Inherited a Huge Mess’ on Immigration

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is being pressed on why he has not been critical of the Biden administration’s immigration policy.

Co-host of “The View” Meghan McCain asked Schumer why he has not been as critical of President Joe Biden as he was of Former President Donald Trump when it comes to immigration policy.

“Joe Biden inherited a huge mess on immigration, and it’s not going to be cleaned up in a month. He’s only been in office since January 20th,” Schumer said.

He argued Biden’s view on immigration is different than Trump’s. Schumer accused the former president of being “nasty, negative, horrible to immigrants.”

Schumer claimed Biden’s view is both “compassionate” and “competent.”

Asked why he has not been critical of Biden’s border policy and an influx of migrant children, @SenSchumer tells @TheView: “Biden inherited a huge mess on immigration, and it’s not going to be cleaned up in a month.” “It will get better… if it doesn’t, I will go to them.” pic.twitter.com/1wduiXiLqn — The View (@TheView) March 11, 2021

“They are rolling up their sleeves and working on this. I think it will get better in the next few months. If it doesn’t, I will go to them and say you gotta do better and if they don’t, I will be public,” Schumer explained.- READ MORE

