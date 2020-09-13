Schumer and Pelosi-Aligned Groups Funnel Millions in Secret Cash Into 2020 Elections

Liberal advocacy groups closely aligned with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) have pushed more than $12 million in dark money contributions into the 2020 elections, filings show.

Majority Forward, a nonprofit with ties to Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC, has pushed $10.6 million in direct contributions into the election, while House Majority Forward, a nonprofit that is linked to Pelosi’s House Majority PAC, has poured $1.6 million into 2020 efforts. The cash ultimately benefits liberal politicians, who routinely vow to rid politics of dark money.

Majority Forward, created in 2015, has been the biggest liberal dark money spender in recent years. The nonprofit has steered $8 million in direct contributions to Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC; $1.5 million to Let’s Turn Colorado Blue, which backed Democratic Senate candidate John Hickenlooper in the Democratic primary against Andrew Romanoff; and $500,000 to the progressive group Swing Left, which works in toss-up elections. House Majority Forward, meanwhile, was launched in 2019 shortly after House Democrats introduced a bill that would have required the disclosure of major donors who give to 501(c)(4) nonprofits like itself. Its entire $1.6 million in direct contributions went to Pelosi’s House Majority PAC, even though House Majority Forward’s website says its work focuses mainly on economic, social, and environmental issues.

Both nonprofits keep their donors’ identities hidden, making it difficult to know where Democratic campaign contributions are ultimately coming from. Anna Massoglia, a researcher at the Center for Responsive Politics, says this practice acts as a loophole to disclosure rules. “Dark money groups funding closely tied super PACs and other political committees that are legally required to disclose their donors keeps the identity of financiers behind the spending hidden, skirting FEC disclosure rules,” Massoglia said. – READ MORE

