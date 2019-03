Olivia Jade was enjoying spring break on a yacht owned by Rick Caruso, chairman of USC’s Board of Trustees when news of her mom’s indictment broke.

Her daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, benefitted from their mom’s actions of paying over $500,000 to enrolled them into the University of Southern California and now have decided to quit the school.

But now the former Youtube star, who was dropped by Sephora on Thursday, ‘is a mess and despondent’, one source said. READ MORE: