SCHOOLED: FBI Arrests Mayor of Sabana Grande in Puerto Rico

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested this morning the mayor of Sabana Grande, Miguel Gabriel Ortiz Velez , known as Papín, on charges related to corruption, informed the press spokesman of the federal agency, Carlos Osorio.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Inspector General of the federal Department of Education.

As reported by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office at a press conference, the millionaire scheme in the municipality of Sabana Grande began in 2013 and was extended until 2016.

In it, Ortiz Vélez conspired to fraudulently obtain federal funds from the Department of Education. The projects offered fraudulently by the municipality were Educational Summer and Continuous Development.

From the Continuing Development program, the municipality, company F and AESC divided approximately $ 1.3 million in net income.

