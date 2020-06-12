School sics cops on 11-year-old after seeing a BB gun in his house during virtual lessons, says it’s no different than bringing a gun to school

A Maryland school official called the police on an 11-year-old boy after the teacher reportedly saw a BB gun in the child’s room during virtual instruction.

According to WBFF-TV, a police officer visited the home of the fifth-grader following the incident.

Courtney Lancaster, the child’s mother and a Navy veteran, told the station that the child is in the process of becoming an Eagle Scout and is enrolled in Baltimore County Schools.

“ explained to me that he was here to search for weapons, in my home,” Lancaster said.

The child has reportedly taken a variety of lessons related to outdoor sportsmanship, including archery lessons.

Lancaster said that a school official phoned authorities because they were concerned over seeing a BB gun mounted on the child’s wall. The teacher reportedly took a screenshot of the child’s room and passed it along to the school’s resource officer, who turned the information over to local authorities.

Lancaster told WBFF that the school’s principal complained that the child having a BB gun in his room was like bringing a gun to school. – READ MORE

