School lessons on the Alamo should cut ‘heroic’ description, Texas panel advises

The social studies curriculum for seventh graders in Texas learning about the Alamo could reportedly face some new changes, at least one of which has drawn the ire of the governor.

Removing the word “heroic” to describe those who protected the Alamo was among the items included in a report penned by an advisory panel to the State Board of Education on how to structure the curriculum, Dallas News reported on Friday.

As it stands now, curriculum phrasing of the topic is the “siege of the Alamo and all of the heroic defenders who gave their lives there,” according to the outlet.

However, the word in question was reportedly described as being “value-charged” and the panel has suggested doing away with everything except the “siege of the Alamo.”– READ MORE

A GoFundMe page organized by USA Latinx, a political group focused on supporting Latinx candidates, topped its $6,000 fundraising goal, raising nearly $10,000 in less than 24 hours.

“President Donald Trump will be campaigning to help Sen. Ted Cruz win his re-election,” the page reads. “A rally is being planned, according to Trump ‘at the biggest stadium in Texas.’ We are planning to display the presidents own words about Cruz from 2016 on a mobile billboard, to remind Texans of the truth.”

The proposed sign will feature a February 2016 tweet from Trump criticizing Cruz as an “all talk, no action” politician.

“Why would the people of Texas support Ted Cruz when he has accomplished absolutely nothing for them,” Trump’s tweet reads. “He is another all talk, no action pol!”. – READ MORE