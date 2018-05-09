School hauls pro-Second Amendment student in for questioning over gun flag: ‘It’s not an actual gun’

Officials at a Pasadena, California, school dragged a student in for questioning over his pro-gun rights flag, which he wore as a cape for a pro-Second Amendment function at school.

Campus Reform obtained audio recording of the exchange between the student and the administrators and published the recording, along with a partial transcription of the conversation, Tuesday on its website.

According to the outlet, student Charles Li, who is a member of South Pasadena High School’s Young Conservatives, decided to wear the flag to school, which said, “Come and take it.”

The flag, which Li wore as a cape, bore a graphic of an AR-style rifle and was worn as part of his participation in a student-led pro-Second Amendment school walkout.

Campus Reform reported that the school’s assistant principal and another school administrator approached Li about the flag and reportedly told him that wearing the flag was a violation of the school’s dress code — for promoting “violence.”

After the school officials brought their concerns to Li, he responded, “Yeah … it’s not an actual gun.” – READ MORE

