School Districts In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Delay Partial Reopening Plans As COVID-19 Cases Spike

School districts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have delayed hybrid plans offering students partial in-person learning amid increasing COVID-19 cases.

The Philadelphia School District announced Tuesday, Nov. 10 that all student learning will be conducted virtually “until further notice” in a written letter by the district’s Chief of Schools Dr. Evelyn Nunez, according to 6ABC Action News.

All School District of Philadelphia schools will remain fully virtual until further notice. See Superintendent Hite’s letter here: https://t.co/vqALwGOJ3z — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) November 10, 2020

Cherry Hill, New Jersey public schools also announced a delay to their hybrid learning plan late on Monday, Nov. 9, according to a local outlet, The Sun Newspapers. Public schools in Cherry Hill were previously set to launch partial in-person learning this week but have attributed their delay to increasing COVID-19 cases among school-aged children in Cherry Hill.

The delays come after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York City school lockdowns last month, citing upticks in cases throughout the city in nine coronavirus “hotspots.” Still, almost half of America’s largest school districts remain open to offer in-person.