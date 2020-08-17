School District Forced To Cancel Monday Reopening After Teachers Stage ‘Sickout’

An Arizona school district has been forced to cancel a planned Monday reopening after more than 100 teachers called in sick.

“We received an overwhelming response from staff indicating that they do not feel safe returning to classrooms with students,” J.O. Combs Unified School District superintendent Gregory A. Wyman said in a statement. “In response, we have received a high volume of staff absences for Monday citing health and safety concerns. Due to these insufficient staffing levels, schools will not be able to re-open on Monday as planned.”

The future of the school year is unknown.

“At this time, we do not know the duration of these staff absences, and cannot yet confirm when in-person instruction may resume,” Wyman wrote. “Please know that we are acutely aware of how polarizing this issue is, and how challenging these ongoing developments are for our entire community. We will continue to work closely with our employees and our families to develop solutions that provide a safe and healthy return to school.”

“The district said that all classes, including virtual learning, would be canceled,” Arizona Central reported. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --