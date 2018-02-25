School District That Arms Teachers Has Stern Message Waiting Outside for Potential Shooters

One school district in Texas has a serious message for any potential shooters, and it appears to be working.

A sign at the Callisburg Independent School District reads: “Attention: Please be aware that certain staff members at Caliisburg ISD are armed, and may use whatever force is necessary to protect our students.”

The idea of armed educators is nothing new. CNN reported that about four years ago, the “guardian” program was implemented. The program allowed a small force of volunteer school staff to carry concealed firearms on school grounds.

So far, teachers have thankfully not found themselves in a situation where they would need to use their weapons to defend against a shooter.

“We’ll do whatever’s necessary to protect our kids and staff,” Clugston told CNN. “We don’t want to be at the mercy of somebody that’s intent on doing harm.” – READ MORE

