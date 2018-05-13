School District Apologizes After Student Wears Confederate Flag T-Shirt While Holding Gun

According to The Charlotte Observer, the controversy started at Cape Fear High School, which is in the central part of the state. A senior at that school posed for a picture that appeared fairly innocuous at first glance … but a closer look has some pundits accusing the school of racism.

“A school district outside of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, has issued an apology after one of its yearbooks featured an image of a white teen wearing a Confederate flag T-shirt, holding a shotgun and standing in a cotton field,” the newspaper explained.

Tonight only on #ABC11: this controversial picture was printed in the yearbook for one @CumberlandCoSch. The reaction the picture is getting and the backlash the school is facing is coming up. pic.twitter.com/jaeO5CnzeN — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) May 10, 2018

“We sincerely regret that a photo of this nature was overlooked. It does not reflect the values of Cape Fear High School,” Cumberland County Schools said.

“Our climate is one of inclusiveness. Moving forward, measures will be taken to ensure there is a more thorough review process of the yearbook in place before it is published,” school administrators continued. – READ MORE

