School Arms Teachers with Tiny Baseball Bats to Defend Against Mass Shooters

To Protect Their Students From Mass-shooters, A Pennsylvania School District Spent $1,800 To Arm All 500 Of Its Teachers With A Tiny, 16-inch Baseball Bat.

“It is the last resort,” Millcreek Schools Superintendent William Hall told CBS, “but it is an option and something we want people to be aware of.”

Hall admits the bats are primarily “symbolic,” but that they were handed out in reaction to the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting.

“We passed them out, with the goal being we wanted every room to have one of these,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’re in a day and age where one might need to use them to protect ourselves and our kids.” – READ MORE

