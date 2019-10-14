Schiff’s CIA ‘Whistleblower’ May Not Testify In Impeachment Probe After All

A CIA ‘whistleblower’ who worked with former VP Joe Biden as well as two Adam Schiff (D-CA) aides has apparently gotten cold feet, and may not testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee in person or in writing, according to Schiff. This is in stark contrast to what Schiff’s late September claim that the man at the center of an impeachment inquiry against President Trump would testify in the House “very soon.”

That was downgraded last week to testimony “in writing.”

And finally, on Sunday, Schiff told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the whistleblower’s testimony might not be needed after all.

“Yes, we were interested in having the whistleblower come forward,” Schiff said, to which host Margaret Brennan asked “but not anymore?”

“Well, our primary interest right now is making sure that that person is protected … given that we already have the call records we didn’t need the whistleblower, who wasn’t on the call.” – READ MORE