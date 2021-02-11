Schiff: Trump Will ‘Put This Country Through Hell Again’ if the Senate Does Not Bar Him From Holding Office (VIDEO)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is encouraging senators to vote to convict former President Donald Trump and bar him from holding future office.

Schiff was asked during an appearance on CNN on Tuesday night what he would like the Republican senators to know about how they vote on whether or not to convict Trump.

“You know, the job is just not that important. If the worry here is losing a primary election, there are worse things in the world. And to me, the worst thing in the world is not to do your constitutional duty,” Schiff said.

He went on to warn that if the Senate votes to acquit Trump, the former president could incite violence again.

“If they don’t disqualify this president after committing the most egregious constitutional crime in history, and he runs again, we will fully have to expect he will cheat, he will lie, and he will incite again and put this country through hell again,” he said. – READ MORE

