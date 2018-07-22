Schiff: Trump ‘Gravest Threat to Our Democracy’ I’ve Seen in My Life – ‘Quite Possible’ Russia Has Dirt on Him

During an interview with Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast released on Friday, House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated

He later added, “[O]ne of the terrible realizations of the last year and a half for me is that the damage that the Russians have done to our democracy, by meddling in our election, is nothing compared to the damage our own president is doing to our democracy by attacking the Justice Department and by denigrating our press, which, you know, in the same full-throated endorsement of the Kremlin, he attacks the real enemy, our free press. So, yes, I think that he is doing enormous damage to our national security beyond anything the Russians could do to us.”

Schiff further stated, “I view this president as the gravest threat to our democracy that I’ve seen, certainly, in my lifetime.” – READ MORE

During an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Schiff mentioned a New York Magazine article by Jonathan Chait, which suggested that during a visit to Moscow in July 1987, Trump had become an agent of the Soviet Union.

According to New York Magazine: “The safest assumption is that it’s entirely coincidental that Trump launched a national campaign, with himself as spokesman, built around themes that dovetailed closely with Soviet foreign-policy goals shortly after his Moscow stay. Indeed, it seems slightly insane to contemplate the possibility that a secret relationship between Trump and Russia dates back this far. But it can’t be dismissed completely. How do you even think about the small but real chance — 10 percent? 20 percent? — that the president of the United States has been covertly influenced or personally compromised by a hostile foreign power for decades?”

“I will say this, too: you might have seen in New York Magazine, there was a story that hypothesized, ‘what if Donald Trump was a Soviet sleeper since the 1980s?’ No sleeper would be this blatant,” Schiff said. “A sleeper’s Russian handlers would say, ‘don’t be so obvious.’” – READ MORE

Where are our military folks ? The Commander in Chief is in the hands of our enemy! https://t.co/3eF7OLKEdN — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 16, 2018

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) implied on Twitter on Monday that the United States needs a military coup to remove President Trump after Trump’s press conference with Vladimir Putin.

The president struck a friendly tone at his gathering with the Russian president on the issue of election interference, prompting bipartisan outrage from Washington, DC.- READ MORE

