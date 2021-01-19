Schiff Says There’s No Circumstance’ Where Trump Should Ever Receive Another Intel Briefing

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is warning officials against providing intelligence briefings to President Donald Trump after he leaves office.

The host of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Margaret Brennan, asked Schiff if he would urge the Biden administration to deny Trump access to intelligence briefings.

“Absolutely. There’s no circumstance in which this president should get another intelligence briefing, not now, not in the future. I don’t think he can be trusted with it now and in the future, he certainly can’t be trusted,” Schiff said.

He added, “There were, I think, any number of intelligence partners of ours around the world who probably started withholding information from us because they didn’t trust the president would safeguard that information and protect their sources and methods and that makes us less safe. We’ve seen this president politicize intelligence and that’s another risk to the country.”

NEWS: “There’s no circumstance,” in which #Trump should receive another intelligence briefing once he leaves office, @RepAdamSchiff tells @margbrennan, saying the Biden team should cut off his briefings. Earlier this week, former top intel official Sue Gordon urged similarly pic.twitter.com/64Do6TJyln — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 17, 2021

Former FBI Director James Comey also weighed in on the issue of Trump receiving intelligence briefings after the end of his presidency, as IJR previously reported.– READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --