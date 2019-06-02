Schiff says impeachment ‘is destined for failure,’ calls GOP ‘cult of the president’s personality’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said that impeachment “is destined for failure” without Republican support, while blasting the party as “the cult of the president’s personality” and stating that he is actually against “putting the country” through impeachment proceedings.

Schiff, on ABC News’ “This Week,” said that while he believes House Democrats could impeach the president, the move would likely fail, due to a lack of support from Republicans in the House and Senate.

NADLER: THERE ‘CERTAINLY IS’ JUSTIFICATION TO IMPEACH TRUMP

“I think we’re going to do what is right for the country, and at this point, the speaker has not reached the conclusion, and I haven’t either that it’s the best for the country to put us through an impeachment proceeding that we know will, is, destined for failure in the Senate,” Schiff said.

Schiff added that the president’s “conduct qualifies” as “high crimes and misdemeanors,” but said: “at the same time, we have to recognize that the reality — that one party, the Republican Party, has turned itself into the cult of the president’s personality and is not likely to act consistent with its constitutional obligations.” – READ MORE