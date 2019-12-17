Schiff Says He Would Vote to Impeach Obama If He Engaged in Similar Conduct

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said he is confident House Democrats have enough votes to pass articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and blasted Republicans for defending the president.

In Sunday’s appearance on ABC News’s “This Week,” Schiff told host George Stephanopoulos that he was confident Democrats had the votes to impeach Trump and that he was not pressuring colleagues on how to vote.

“I am confident. I’m not whipping this either. I don’t think anyone is. This is a real vote of conscience.”

Rep. Adam Schiff: “I don’t think any of us have any question that had Barack Obama engaged in the activity … every one of these Republicans would be voting to impeach him.” “I hope to hell … if it were Barack Obama, I would vote to impeach him.” https://t.co/GlcWTIu29g pic.twitter.com/0JadPTbMik — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 15, 2019

Schiff, however, blasted his Republican colleagues for opposing impeachment and accused them of "putting this president above their oath of office."