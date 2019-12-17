Schiff Says He Would Vote to Impeach Obama If He Engaged in Similar Conduct

Share:

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said he is confident House Democrats have enough votes to pass articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and blasted Republicans for defending the president.

In Sunday’s appearance on ABC News’s “This Week,” Schiff told host George Stephanopoulos that he was confident Democrats had the votes to impeach Trump and that he was not pressuring colleagues on how to vote.

“I am confident. I’m not whipping this either. I don’t think anyone is. This is a real vote of conscience.”

Schiff, however, blasted his Republican colleagues for opposing impeachment and accused them of “putting this president above their oath of office.” – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.